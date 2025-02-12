YouTuber What The Egad decried Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance II as a “humiliation ritual” after witnessing a scene in the game where the player character, Henry, is raped.

In a recent livestream, YouTuber What the Egad showcased a scene from the game that sees Henry get raped by Doubravka after she roofies him.

As can be seen below, Henry has drinks with Doubravka. After a toast to the Newlyweds, Henry questions Doubravka, “Hey, what kind of wine is this? It’s got a kick like a mule! like a moonshine.”

Doubravka responds, “Just ordinary wine. Drink up!”

“Isn’t it kind of… hot here? I swear, I feel like I’m on fire… Oof! I think I’d better sit down,” Henry replies.

Doubravka then encourages Henry, “You’re just thirsty. Best have a drink.”

After taking another drink, Henry collapses and is knocked out. The game then cuts to Henry waking up saying, “My head! What the…? Doubravka! Where is she?”

Henry then follows Doubravka outside and discovers that he is naked when she informs him, “Get dressed! Such a disgrace!”

After Henry questions Doubravka on what happened, she informs him, “Well, yes, you overdid it a bit.”

When Henry presses for more information and notes that the wine knocked him out, but not her, Doubravka says, “Alright… I might have added a little schnapps to it. … Maybe more than a little.”

She then explains why she did it, “Well, I thought you were a little uncomfortable with me and it would help loosen you up. I’m sorry Henry.”

When asked if they got together, Doubravka nods her head, a clear implication that she raped him.

YouTuber What The Egad reacted to the scene and specifically to Henry reacting negatively to Doubravka raping him saying, “Next time, think twice!”

He said, “That’s it? That’s it? ‘Next time, think twice! Next time you rape me, think twice!’ That’s the extent of it.”

“This game truly is a humiliation ritual,” he added. “Reverse the roles here. Just in your mind reverse the roles. And think about all the outrage that would happen if you reverse the roles.”

What do you make of What The Egad describing the game as a “humiliation ritual” after it depicts Henry getting raped?

