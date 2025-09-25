YouTube issued a statement explaining why it shut down newly created channels for Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes.

In an email sent to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, YouTube admitted it was pressured by the Biden administration to censor individuals regarding COVID-19 content following an investigation conducted by the Committee.

YouTube shared, “Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies. While the Company continued to develop and enforce its policies independently, Biden Administration officials continue to press the Company to remove non-violative user-generated content.”

The company also added that “the Administration’s officials, including President Biden, created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms based on their concerns regarding misinformation.”

Furthermore, it stated, “It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company moderates content, and the Company has consistently fought against those efforts on First Amendment grounds.”

On top of this admission, YouTube then admitted it seemingly acted to censor people due to those pressures, “The Company terminated channels for repeatedly violating its Community Guidelines on elections integrity content through 2023 and COVID-19 content through 2024.”

Next, it shared it would be allowing those who had been silenced back on the platform, “Today, YouTube’s Community Guidelines allow for a wider range of content regarding COVID-19 and elections integrity. Reflecting the Company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the Company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect.”

Following this, Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones attempted to create new YouTube channels. However, they were quickly deplatformed.

YouTube has now issued a statement explaining why, “We’ve seen some previously terminated creators try to start new channels. To clarify, our pilot program on terminations is not yet open. It’s still against our Community Guidelines for previously terminated users to use, possess or create other channels and we’ll terminate new channels from previously terminated users in accordance with these guidelines. We’ll have more to share on the limited pilot program soon.”

