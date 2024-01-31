By Gator Gamer

Niche Gamer has dropped a bombshell on X, alleging that YouTube has begun censorship of the Alex Jones video game. The Contra-like game, titled Alex Jones: NWO Wars, has players assume the role of the InfoWars host as he takes on caricatures of the “global elite,” like Bill Gates and former President Bill Clinton. This comes as MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin featured the game in a segment with Project Lincoln co-founder Rick Wilson, implying the game was too violent and should be banned.

While YouTube has yet to begin issuing strikes and removing videos featuring the game, it has barred creators from links to positive coverage by demonetizing videos that have them.

RELATED: Microsoft Dumps 1,900 Activision/Blizzard & Xbox Employees As It Shelves A New 6-Year Passion IP For Blizzard

“BREAKING: We confirmed Google has fully demonetized the Alex Jones @realalexjones video game, NWO Wars, for ‘dangerous or derogatory content'” writes Niche Gamer on their X account. The post included a screenshot from an undisclosed person’s YouTube Studio page. A link to their article about the game has caused the content to be demonetized, with a note “must fix” seen underneath the message.

YouTube has been heavily criticized for its role in deplatforming, censoring, and demonetizing creators over political opinions in the past. The platform has also made it easy for bad actors to take down entire channels by manipulating the website’s own heavily automated systems.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling Gets Cucked By Feminists As Hillary Clinton Chases Greta Gerwig And Margot Robbie Clout Over Barbie Oscar Snubs

Jeremy Hambly from The Quartering is no stranger to YouTube censorship. Hambly has been a frequent target of actions and changes by the company that have negatively impacted his channel over the years.

He released a video on YouTube and Rumble talking about the Alex Jones: NWO Wars segment on MSNBC. “It’s not graphic, it’s not over the top. It’s cartoony, and the media, now that it’s on Steam, the media’s renewed trying to cancel the game.”

“What’s funny is it’s already backfiring now as it hit Steam. There’s already a thousand reviews, […] you see very positive reviews.” Hambly would go on to endorse the game and talk about how much he enjoyed playing it. “You have endorsements from Hasan Piker, Asmongold, MoistCr1TiKaL, The Quartering, Mark Dice. I just love it.”

Alex Jones has been the target of numerous media campaigns over the years. In 2018, an incident with CNN contributor Oliver Darcy was used as the justification for removing him, and his website, from nearly every social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

RELATED: Is Disney Really buying Electronic Arts?

After taking over the Twitter platform and renaming it to ‘X,’ Elon Musk would host a poll to unban the InfoWars host. Users of the website overwhelmingly voted in favor of reinstating him. Following the results, Musk would unban Alex Jones and InfoWars.

In a segment on MSNBC, host Ayman Mohyeldin attacked the game. “Jones is earning hundreds of thousands of dollars from a new business venture, an Infowars-themed video game, where players get to virtually embody Jones and kill so-called evil globalists.”

Alex Jones battles the ‘Big Tech Lizardnerd’ in the game Alex Jones: NWO Wars. The boss enemy bears a striking resemblance to the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. Source: NWOWars, Rumble.

His guest, Rick Wilson, co-founder of the controversial political action committee Lincoln Project, would concur with the host. “They understand they’re reaching a bunch of young guys who are getting this sort of message beaten into them right now, and I don’t know what the characteristics of the game are beyond that he’s involved and that it’s killing globalists.”

For now, the Valve-owned platform has resisted calls from political activists to remove Alex Jones: NWO Wars from its service. In 2014, a mass murder simulator called Hatred was briefly removed from the platform after an extensive media campaign. Gabe Newell, Valve co-founder and CEO of Steam would personally intervene to bring the game back to the website.

What do you think about YouTube censoring links to Alex Jones: NWO Wars? Do you think YouTube will begin banning videos and streams featuring the game next? Do you support Alex Jones, or do you think he should be banned? Leave a comment below and let us know what you think.

NEXT: GRAPHIC: WWE Superstar Vince McMahon Resigns from TKO Amid Extreme Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit