Ed Piskor Cartoonist Kayfabe, YouTube

Ed Piskor of the Cartoonist Kayfabe channel has been one of the darlings of the mainstream comic industry for years. His channel features interviews with top-tier creators and deep dives into comic history. Jim Rugg and Ed Piskor have created a cottage industry of content and a community that props up mainstream comics. Now, DMs from Ed Piskor have been revealed, showing a darker side to Cartoonist Kayfabe.

Despite what looks like a friendly community on the surface, the Cartoonist Kayfabe group is part of the overall comic industry whisper network, carefully gatekeeping anyone with politics outside of the extreme leftism that’s permeated the industry. Their Facebook group is known to ban people just over their identities, and recently, in an interview with Nexus co-creators Steve Rude, Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg encouraged discussion lambasting Mike Baron, which seemed politically motivated.

RELATED: DC Comics Writer Mark Waid Says He’d “Rather Work At Burger King” Than Work With Right-Wing Creators In Comics And Tells Fans “Shut The F*** Up!”

The Cartoonist Kayfabe team also came under fire a couple of years ago when their comic book featured a cover that paid homage to the graphic novel Maus. Fantagraphics was set to publish this, but an outraged leftist mob threatened to cancel them, and so they tucked tail and censored the cover over the woke comic Twitter outcries.

Now, Ed Piskor is falling under scrutiny because of DMs dropped by @sydgoblin, an artist who claims he was flirting with her when she was 17 years old. In an Instagram story, sydgoblin states, “OK, Ed Piskor is a f***ing CREEP he likes little highschool girls and slid I my dms when I was 17 years old. I didn’t know him and he found me liking one of his pictures.”

The first part of the story shows some screen shots where it appears Ed Piskor calls her “nerdy girl” to be affectionate along with making heart eyes at her.

It gets weirder from the Cartoonist Kayfabe artist as he then asks, “Are you 17 or 18? Imma be so mad if you say 17 because this crushes me at that age.” It should be noted that Ed Piskor around the time of these messages to sydgoblin would be in his late 30s.

RELATED: Gail Simone Takes Heat From Woke Twitter Mob For Her Women Of Marvel #1 Story

“I don’t like f***ing sex pests. I don’t like creepy old men who think they have the abililty to play around with malliable young girls with no real grasp on the situation because their predator have a successful career in COMICS?!” sydgoblin says.

The DM drop continues with Ed Piskor continuing to flirt poorly with the girl, calling her “Naughty girl.”

“I felt like he was trying to groom me,” sydgoblin then says of the Cartoonist Kayfabe star. “I was 17 turnin 18, a senior in high school,” she then said.

The internet reacted with shock to the revelation, as Ed Piskor appears to be soundly getting canceled after all the work he’s done in the industry. Cartoonist Kayfabe hasn’t made any comment on their channel as of this writing.

What do you think of Ed Piskor, Cartoonist Kayfabe, and the corruption in the comic industry? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: After Calling Fans “Cretins,” Marvel Comics Editor Tom Brevoort Wonders Why Few Are Watching His X-Men Reboot Trailer