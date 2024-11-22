Developer Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Xbox Game Studios’ upcoming first-person fantasy RPG Avowed features pronouns.

The inclusion of pronouns into the game was discovered after YouTuber Force Gaming shared an early review of the game after he was allowed to play around 20 hours of the game.

During his review, while discussing the leveling system, he showed off some of the game’s menus where it clearly identifies his character with He/Him pronouns.

READ: Rumor: Sony Getting Massive Tax Write Off For 'Concord' After Shutting Game Down And Closing Developer Firewalk Studios

The inclusion of pronouns in the game is clearly an attempt to normalize gender ideology, which wants to erase the distinction between men and women, males and females.

Pope Francis has condemned this ideology as the “worst danger of our time” during an address to participants in the International Conference Man-Woman: Image of God. Towards An Anthropology Of Vocations.”

Pope Francis said, “It is very important for there to be this encounter, this encounter between men and women, because today the worst danger is gender ideology, which cancels out differences.”

“I asked for studies to be made on this ugly ideology of our time, which erases differences and makes everything the same; to erase difference is to erase humanity,” he continued. “Man and woman, on the other hand, stand in fruitful ‘tension’.”

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington in his letter A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology explains how the use of adopting new names and pronouns “presents a profound crisis.”

He writes, “We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true. To use names and pronouns that contradict the person's God-given identity is to speak falsely.”

“The faithful should avoid using ‘gender-affirming’ terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth,” Bishop Burbidge advises. “It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language. In the broader culture, Catholics may experience significant pressure to adopt culturally-approved terminology. However, in no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution.”

READ: 'Unknown 9: Awakening' Casting Director Is A Woke DEI Activist!

Archbishop Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland also explains how adopting false pronouns is part of a slippery slope that can lead to mutilation.

He writes, “To some, supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender. However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization.”

His Excellency continues, “Social transition is often the first step towards hormones and surgery. A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so. Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

“Social transition can also include practices such as breast-binding and genital tucking, both of which have been shown to have averse effects on physical health, like testicular torsion and reduced fertility in males, and abnormal lung function and back pain in females,” he notes. “Moreover, a 2020 study on the effects of social transition found that family and peer relations, but not social transition status, predicted psychological functioning.”

Microsoft, Xbox Game Studios’ parent company, has made it abundantly clear it wants to normalize gender ideology through video games. The company released its Gaming For Everyone’s Product Inclusion Framework earlier this year where it instructs developers to answer a set of questions.

Some of those questions include:

What steps have you taken to ensure characters are represented respectfully and authentically?

Are you reinforcing any negative gender stereotypes?

Are you unnecessarily introducing gender & gender barriers into your code or design?

Are you creating playable female characters that are equal in skill and ability to their male peers.

Are your female characters equipped with clothing and armor that fits their tasks?

Do they have exaggerated body proportions?

When the story allows, do you show male characters who display a full range of emotions, including joy, sadness, and vulnerability?

It also instructs developers to measure inclusion for so-called representation including using a “Inclusive Content Ratio” that tracks “the proportion of content featuring or catering to underrepresented groups. Measures the extent of representation in the product's content.”

READ: 'Assassin's Creed' Executive Producer Reveals AAA Games Need To Sell 10 Million Copies To Break Even

On top of instructing their developers and others to follow this framework and measure inclusion for representation, the company also states it has an “ongoing partnership with GLAAD to bring more LGBTQIA+ stories to our players.”

This is another example that while gamers got massive wins this year, much of the woke agenda has been institutionalized and the fight ahead will be long and hard.

What do you make of Avowed featuring pronouns? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

NEXT: 'Planet Coaster 2' Uses "Shape 1" And "Shape 2" Instead Of Male And Female In Character Creator