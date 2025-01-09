Xbox announced that it will provide new details for DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as part of its next Xbox Developer Direct.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, the company revealed the next Developer Direct will take place on Thursday, January 23rd at 10 AM PT 1 PM ET and 6 PM UK.

The company promised it will provide “a deep dive” on Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight. Specifically, viewers will get to learn more about the game’s main character Hazel as she “explore[s] the mythos and confront[s] mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family’s hidden past in this dark, modern folktale.”

As for DOOM: The Dark Ages, Xbox revealed, “In this third installment of the modern DOOM series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell. Learn more during the full game reveal at Developer_Direct.”

Finally, it noted that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will also be showcased, “Sandfall Interactive will take us behind-the-scenes at their studio to shed some light on the development of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this debut studio’s incredible new RPG. The team will share more about the game’s creation and how they plan to deliver an incredible story in a gorgeous fantasy world.”

