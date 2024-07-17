Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
Jul 17, 2024

If you've been following news about BRIDGE, this is likely more of a "going undercover" than true abandonment. Lawsuits have spooked a lot of companies. A Vtuber of all people has been digging like a dog after skeletons on BRIDGE, Kirsche Verstahl's her name. Normally vtubers are just entertainment or political of the toothless abnormal kind, but she's been doing mental documenting of the switchover from DEI initiatives to BRIDGE. Basic rundown is you don't need a DEI department if you intend to force the company workers to do the wokework themselves.

That said, there's a lot of factions at play among the evil overlords. Some people have claimed that a pullback from 'woke' is going to be part of a larger effort of getting people willing to die in war against China, or some manner of desperate pullback in order to maintain power. Assuming that there's competent evil overlords these days is a big ask though. Competency crisis has reached the wicked too, and bribable businessmen and politicians don't call the shots.

All this from video games, the ride hasn't ended yet...

Reply
Share
ViaVeritasVita's avatar
ViaVeritasVita
Jul 17, 2024

I am hoping for more shareholder lawsuits against these companies. A double-hit to the bottom line. Yes, shareholders will suffer in the short term, but naughty children if not punished for behavior just become bolder and naughtier.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture