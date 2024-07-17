Microsoft has laid off its DEI team in another blow to parasitical grifters who are upending the video game industry. In the wake of fentanyl addict and criminal George Floyd’s death in 2020, many tech companies exploited the civil unrest that followed to implement anti-white programs, going so far as to form DEI teams specifically assigned to develop and implement these anti-white programs.

Microsoft’s latest DEI report indicates that “As of September 2023, inside the US, all racial and ethnic minority groups who are rewards eligible combined earn $1.007 total pay for every $1.000 earned by US rewards-eligible white employees with the same job title and level and considering tenure. Specifically, for those who are rewards eligible, US Black and African American employees earn $1.004; Hispanic and Latinx employees earn $1.004; and Asian employees earn $1.012 for every $1.000 earned by US rewards-eligible white employees with the same job title and level and considering tenure. As of September 2023, inside the US, women who are rewards eligible earn $1.007 total pay for every $1.000 earned by rewards-eligible employees who are men and have the same job title and level and considering tenure.”

But while these DEI team leeches may have been successful in undermining white male employees in tech companies, it does nothing at best and totally destroy the bottom line at worst. In February, it was reported that Zoom Video Communications Inc. fired a team of workers focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, while Google and Meta had already made cuts to DEI programs in 2023. The obvious fact of the matter is that these DEI programs don’t add any value to companies in helping them produce products or raise their profits.

Now, it has been reported that Microsoft has laid off an internal team focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The team leader, obviously upset that his DEI team’s leeching has ended, blamed Microsoft for a lack of investment in the DEI team’s efforts. He allegedly wrote to thousands of Microsoft employees in an email: “True systems-change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020,” and added: “The team was eliminated because of "changing business needs" as of July 1.” It is not clear how many Microsoft employees will be laid off.

This is another sign of trouble for woke video game corporations, as Microsoft has already gone through two rounds of layoffs involving their video game productions in 2024 so far. They also have cut several video game studios they acquired, such as Bethesda subsidiary studios Arkane Studios and Tango Gameworks.

Even to woke tech companies, it is becoming ever apparent that the DEI grift is only sustainable for so long as the companies that the DEI parasites are leeching off make enough profit to sustain the grift.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the Microsoft DEI team being laid off. Make sure to restack this post so more people see it!

Article by Jack Dunn