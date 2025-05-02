Xbox announced that it would be increasing the prices of some of its new, first-party games to $79.99 beginning this Christmas season and explained it was due to “market conditions and the rising cost of development.”

In a blog post, the company announced price hikes stating, “As of May 1, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide. We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99.”

It also added that the titles that will cost $79.99 will “have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy a title once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.”

The company explained the decision, “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

It then shared the various prices it is recommending to retailers. In the United States, the Xbox Series X has increased to $599.99 with the 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition increasing to $729.99.

Controllers have also increased in price. A core controller will now cost $64.99.

Xbox did not give any indication as to which games will see their prices increased to $79.99.

What do you make of these price increases?

