Xbox Game Studios Head Craig Duncan announced that the company has delayed Fable from its previously scheduled 2025 release to sometime in 2026.

During an appearance on the Official Xbox Podcast, Duncan declared, “I just want to start with really excited, really excited about the progress, really excited about where Playground are. We previously announced the date for Fable as 2025, we are actually going to give Fable more time and it’s going to ship in 2026 now.”

Duncan continued, “While I know that’s not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it’s definitely worth the wait. And I just have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team.”

Fable was originally announced back in 2020 with the promise that players would return to Albion and “explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places.”

The original announce trailer was received well with 45,000 likes and just 740 dislikes after nearly 1.6 million views.

However, following an Xbox Games Showcase in 2023, the reaction was much more negative with only 29,000 likes and 23,000 dislikes after 1.1 million views.

It performed marginally better in the Xbox Games Showcase last year with 25,000 likes and 19,000 dislikes after 942,000 views.

In the comments, a number of players made it clear they were uninterested in the game’s character design for what looks to be the main female protagonist.

One wrote, “Unattractive female protagonist = instantly uninterested.”

Another questioned, “Are they allergic to good-looking women?”

“Two words. Absolutely disgusting,” wrote one person.

One person also mocked, “Fable: The Last of Us 2: Abby Edition.”

What do you make of Xbox delaying Fable to 2026?

