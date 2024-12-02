Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment have reportedly denied a review code to a reviewer for Avowed because of her “harsh” criticism of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Spanish-language reviewer Natalya Sirinova reported that Obsidian Entertainment and its parent company Xbox denied her a review code due to her “harsh” criticism of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

She wrote on X, “I was denied a review code for Avowed since my critique to Dragon Age: The Veilguard was too ‘harsh’…”

Furthermore, she revealed she was “blocked by the staff over at Xbox…”

She concluded, “Something smells fishy and rotten… The game will be a disaster… mark my words… only saved by Game Pass…”

As can be seen above she shared screenshots of her interactions with a representative of Xbox. X user Gigabear shared a translation done by X’s Grok AI and was confirmed to be an accurate translation by Sirinova.

It reads, “You were too offensive with the criticism of Dragon Age. In no way can we give you review codes. And I tell you outright, if you want us to give you codes, you’ll have to earn them by speaking well of the game. For now, you’re blacklisted. Have an excellent day.”

Sirinova responded, “So I have to be [a] submissive and lick boots, say everything is fine? While the games are a propaganda trash? I’ll say it loud and clear… But when it’s about ‘paying’ the bribes, I’m very punctual, right?”

She added, “If you don’t want to give the code for Avoweed to review for something, it will be [Gay as noted by the Spongebog gif].

The Xbox representative responded, “Childish attitude.”

Sirinova roasted Dragon Age: The Veilguard at the end of October after she alleged to have gotten a review code of the game by lying to BioWare and informing them that she was non-binary.

As translated by Google, she wrote on X, “Guess who got a Review Code from Dragon Age: The Veilguard. BioWare just sold his soul to the devil!!! I just had to say I was a non-binary woman and they gave it to me!!! Get ready for the mega review soon or tomorrow!”

As for her review, Sirinova wrote, “Terrible graphics. Boring and monotonous combat, they want to copy [God of War] but in a bad way.”

She continued, “The game does not run at a constant 30 FPS, it drops and the screen freezes when there are many NPCs. Many of the dialogues are noticeably made with AI.”

“Very linear, the options lead nowhere (False free will). The creator of characters focused on the trans and LGBT community,” she added. “Inclusive language, in Spanish subtitles.”

She continued, “The character move very robotic, they lack animations. THe script doesn’t make sense, neither do the quests, from one place to another killing bugs. Too much focus on homosexuality, lesbians, drags. Race swap everywhere.”

She then summarized, “It’s a f***ing piece of garbage as an RPG, stay away from this game, don’t even buy it on sale, it’s a pile of putrefaction created by people who have no f***ing idea about video games!!! Uninstalled already, f*** your mother!!”

She added in a subsequent post, “This game will be the tombstone of BioWare.”

Sirinova concluded, “If they don’t fix all the bugs before launch, coupled with the political agenda, this game will be s**t.”

What do you make of Obsidian and Xbox blacklisting Sirinova and telling her she would have to speak positively about the game in order to get a review code? Become a paid member to leave a comment and support our journalism.

