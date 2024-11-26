Xbox and Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming first-person fantasy RPG Avowed is being promoted on Steam using the disordered LGBTQ+ tag.

The game’s Steam storefront features the RPG, LGBTQ+, Adventure, First-Person, and 3D tags.

While the tags are defined on Steam as “Popular user-defined tags,” Valve’s Steamworks Documentation reveals that developers are required to add at least 5 tags to their game before it launches on Steam.

It states, “In addition to helping Steam users quickly learn about your game, tags help Steam determine where your game should be displayed to customers. We recently began requiring at least 5 tags be applied to a title before its launch on Steam, but we recommend you add up to 20.”

Later in the document, it also explains, “The tags given the most weight govern your visibility more than those given less. Your title's top 5 tags should paint a fairly clear picture of your game as those tags will also be used to describe your game. Tags are ordered on your game page by the amount of weight each has on your game, as a result of your own sorting in the Tag Wizard. This can be modified over time as a number of players apply particular tags to your game. Some store filters prioritize the first 15 tags, so be sure that these are sorted in order of relevance to your title.”

Furthermore, it notes that developers are even able to remove tags as they see fit, “Customers will also tag your game and those tags will be mixed in with the tags you had set with the Tag Wizard. As customers add more tags, the weight for those tags will increase. You can remove any tags you find unwanted (‘family friendly’ for a horror game) or inaccurate (‘2D’ for a 3D game).”

This discovery of the LGBTQ+ tag on the game’s Steam storefront comes in the wake of it being discovered that the game will feature pronouns.

In a preview of the game conducted by YouTuber Force Gaming, he showed off some of the game’s menus where it clearly identifies his character He/Him pronouns.

This inclusion of pronouns drew negative reactions from former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz as well as SpaceX and Tesla owner and founder Elon Musk.

Grummz wrote on X, “I’m drawing a line. I'm rejecting any game that has pronouns in it (and you grammar nazis know what I mean, stop being stupid).”

He explained, “I don't care if the game is good. A message must be sent. Pronouns promote the woke mind virus and gamers must send a clear message.”

Musk reacted to Grummz’s post writing on X, “Having pronouns in a fantasy video game is utterly unacceptable.”

Given that the game features pronouns and Xbox and Obsidian are promoting the game with the LGBTQ+ tag on Steam it is highly likely the game will attempt to promote disordered lifestyles as good. They are not good and are in fact wicked.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains, “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

St. Augustine of Hippo also declared, “[T]hose offenses that are contrary to nature are everywhere and at all times to be detested and punished; such were those of the Sodomites, which should all nations commit, they should all be held guilty of the same crime by the divine law, which has not so made men that they should in that way abuse one another.”

