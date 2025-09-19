Numerous X users have called for a boycott against advertisers showcased on Hasan Piker’s Twitch streams due to the threats of violence Piker has made against various individuals.

Back on September 11th, Genshin Impact streamer Tectone called for Twitch to take punitive action against Hasan Piker and Michael Beyer after he shared clips of them inciting and calling for political violence.

Tectone posted on X, “This is the type of rhetoric that’s been promoted on twitch and encouraged. No warnings, no bans. Front page and happy birthday wishes.”

He added, “Yesterday is what happens when people like this go unpunished.”

In the video, Piker states, “I’m sick and tired of it. Left wingers, liberals, you need to be showing your opponents guts on there. You need to be gutting them. You need to be shanking these mother f***ers, and letting their f***ing, letting their intestines just writhe on stage. What the f**k is this s**t, man? Slice ’em up. Slice ‘em and f***ing dice ‘em. What the f**k is this? You cannot have a bigger f***ing layup. You could not have hade a bigger f***ing layup than a horrible candidate like Herschel Walker.”

As for Michael Beyer aka Central_Committee, Tectone shared a clip of him putting a bounty on Destiny, “Holy s**t guys, if you live in Florida I have an opportunity for you. If you want to earn $100,000 let me know.”

In another clip of Piker, he literally calls for the murder of property owners in Berekely, “Kill them! Kill those motherf***ers! And murder those motherf***ers in the street. Let the streets soak in their f***ing red capitalist bloods, dude.”

In another video shared to X by Libs of TikTok, Piker said, “If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott. You wouldn’t make Rick Scott, former Governor of Florida Rick Scott, you wouldn’t make him a prominent part of the Republican Party.”

Piker was challenged on this rhetoric in an interview with Australia’s ABC News when he was asked, “Here’s a quote from you about landlords who don’t want to rent out their prosperities. You said, ‘Kill them. Murder them. Let the streets soak in their red capitalist blood.’ Doesn’t that make you part of the problem with violent discourse?”

Piker replied, “This is a conversation I was having with a landlord friend of mine and it’s of course hyperbolic. And it’s not meant to be sincere. It’s not sincere advocacy. It’s not a real policy that I would ever advocate for. And that’s precisely the reason why when Republicans were desperately looking for any sort of incisive language they could present they went back to a very obvious instance of larping and insincere statement that is obviously hyperbolic from I believe 2018.”

He was then asked again, “My question stands nonetheless. Doesn’t that kind of language contribute to the atmosphere of violent, even lethal violence in the United States.”

Piker answered, “I don’t believe that my insincere statements that don’t reflect on any of my beliefs whatsoever that in 2019 has led to any sort of real world violence whatsoever.”

Additionally, in his own stream he shared that the clips are being taken out of context.

X user Anarseldain appeared to react to these comments and wrote, “Since Hasan wants to claim that the clip, in which he told his 100ks of Twitch followers to go murder people, was ‘out of context,’ I just wanted to remind everyone that Hasan called for the assassination of Tom Cotton to his roughly 1 million followers.”

He then shared a screenshot of a post that Hasan made on X back in 2024.

In another post, this user called for a boycott of all advertisers who have “advertisements placed alongside Hasan Piker’s dangerous content on Twitch.”

He explained, “[Twitch CEO] Daniel Clancy has protected asan from unbiased moderation for years, and has unbanned Hasan every time Hasan faces consequences for calling for murder (which he has done multiple times), or explicitly supporting terrorist organisations. I think that the companies using Twitch to Advertise, and Amazon shareholders deserve to know how Clancy is running Twitch, and the affect Hasan has had on it. Recently, Hasan published personal information of a critic on his stream, which is expressly against California laws against doxxing. Do these brands want Hasan harassing their potential customers? Let's find out.”

From there he shared a list of advertisers and their contact information that includes:

Activision Blizzard

Adidas

Advanced

Aimlab

Astro

AT&T

Cash App

Chess.com

Chevron

Chipotle

Corsair

Crytek

CyberGhost VPN

Deutsche Telekom

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dislyte

Dunkin’ Brands

Elgato

Eneba

Epic Games

ExitLag

Express VPN

Factor

G2A

GamerSupps

G Fuel

HelloFresh

Hershey’s

HoYoverse

HP Omen

HyperX

Instant Gaming

ITV/ITVX

Jack in the Box

JPMoragn Chase & Co

Kellogg’s

KFC

Lenovo

Lexus

Logitech

Mars Wrigley (5 Gum)

McDonald’s

Mentos

Monster Energy

Netflix

Nissin Ramen

NordVPN

Nzxt

Paramount

PepsiCo

Pizza Hunt

Raid Shadow Legends

Ragu

Razer

Red Bull

Riot Games

Samsung

Secretlab

State Farm

SteelSeries

The General

TurboTax

Uber Eats / Uber

Waterdrop

Wendy’s

WhatsApp

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté

The user added, “Many of these companies sell largely to children – and I don't think parents will want to buy from a company if they walk in on their child watching ads alongside extremist content like Hasan's, where he calls for things like the murder of U.S. Senator Rick Scott, or U.S. Senator Tom Cotton. You should try emailing some of them and see!”

Elon Musk responded to the post writing, “Many of those organizations boycott X.”

