Mr0303
Feb 4, 2025

Claremont is a snake. He recognises that the SJW nonsense became too much so even normies notice, while he's the one who pushed progressivism in the early X-Men comics. If it wasn't for Jim Shooter the propaganda would've been even worse.

Sergej Klementinovski
Feb 10, 2025

It doesn't matter whether one or more characters in a story are gay, trans or straight. The important thing is that it doesn't interact with the actual story and only disturbs it because of this fact. In LoL's “Arcane”, it doesn't matter if Vi is a lesbian or not. It doesn't affect the story in any way because it's so much more than that.

The problem in my eyes is not about the so-called "political agenda", even if it has nothing to do with politics, and also not about the anti-woke movement called "THE MESSAGE", but only about whether it influences the narrative for one reason only: someone has to represent a minority and that in the foreground.

