X-Men 97 from Marvel

By Tebow

It seems like we can't go a day without some new controversy rearing it's ugly head for the upcoming Disney Plus show X-Men 97. Despite a promising start when showrunner Beau De Mayo proclaimed that he would not allow people to work on the show if they weren't already a fan of the X-Men, we have since seen signs of woke "modernizing" and activism seeping through. But what's become more concerning is that the voice actor for Morph, a character who was not very well known prior to the recent media blitz surrounding his "gender identity," is being voiced by J.P. Karliak, a gay voice actor and founder of Queer Vox.

What is Queer Vox? From their own Mission Statement, they are "a non-profit organization providing training and professional support for LGBTQIA+ voice actors in the entertainment industry while advocating for equitable opportunities and authentic representation in voice performance work."

Listed under "What We Do," there is a bullet point of 3 objectives, but their top priority is "working with casting agencies and industry professionals to encourage authentic representation of LGBTQIA+ characters in voice acting and identify equitable and diverse employment opportunities."

Their other objectives are "providing professional voiceover classes through the Queer Vox Academy addressing topics from animation and video games to home studios and gender-affirming vocal work" and "maintaining an active free directory of LGBTQIA+ VO talent accessible to casting directors and agents."

X-Men 97 Official Character Posters from Marvel

J.P. Karliak had previously spoke about Queer Vox and his voice activism during an interview with his alma mater, USC. While discussing Masters of the Universe, J.P. Karliak stated that "watching He-Man was like seeing Bugs Bunny in drag, which was as queer as you could get." As disturbing as that statement is, J.P. Karliak would go on to elaborate that this inspired his desire to eventually see himself in a superhero cartoon. What's more disturbing is his desire to see LGBTQ content pushed further into children's television programming and video games.

“Today’s animated shows and video games feature far more LGBTQ+ characters than they once did,” J.P. Karliak said. “It was so cool those characters were emerging on the screen. That representation can provide an infusion of hope and a feeling of belonging for kids.”

J.P. Karliak, voice actor for Morph, X-men '97

He would further complain about how heterosexual and non-gender-confused voice actors were essentially stealing roles from the LGBTQ community. “We’ve all seen movies with cisgender and straight actors portraying queer roles competently or very well. But they are effectively depriving a queer person of making a living in this industry and earning wealth telling their own stories.”

If there was any hope for this show to be faithful to its origin, I think we can put that to rest. What do you think of X-Men '97 Morph actor J.P. Karliak pushing the LGBTQ agenda with Queer Vox? Tell us down below!

