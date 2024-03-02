Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ToySoldier's avatar
ToySoldier
Mar 2, 2024

WOKE spineless worms running Marvel Studios/Comics. This is why they are routinely putting out bombs at the box office. So grateful I grew up in the 1980s when comics were starting to peak in popularity and not dying a nasty death like this current generation.

Reply
Share
Dave's avatar
Dave
Mar 5, 2024

I notice that the men all still look like underwear models. The same tired plot.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture