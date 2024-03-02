X-Men '97 before the Disney Marvel reinvention

X-Men ’97 has been embroiled in controversy ever since the trailer launched, and predictably, clues as to an extremist woke rewriting of the X-Men franchise are beginning to emerge from the Marvel Animation property. The lead character designer, Amelia Vidal, has confirmed character redesigns are being done with a diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda in mind.

The problems for X-Men ’97 began when an X-Men ’97 producer unveiled that Morph, a shapeshifter in the original show, would be changed to be non-binary to push the trans agenda further. This isn’t unusual for Marvel, who’s been doing the same with Mystique for years in the comics, going so far as to change Mystique to be a father of Nightcrawler instead of the mother. This change to X-Men ’97 with Morph was pushed further as it revealed the voice actor for the Marvel Disney+ show is a homosexual activist in the industry.

Next, X-Men ’97 fans complained about design changes to Rogue. In Marvel, Rogue was a heartthrob character, but now she’s been de-curved to appear more androgynous, with YouTube commentators noting that the character now has a “uni-boob.” In addition, it was noted that Storm had been changed in the cartoon to have more masculine features like a square jaw and different proportions, in addition to her wearing a suit and having a shaved head with a short mohawk to make her look androgynous.

Storm in X-Men '97

Now, we’ve discovered these changes are intentional in the latest interview with Amelia Vidal, the lead character designer on the Marvel Animation show.

First exposed by That Park Place, X-Men ’97 appears to be pushing more of the woke agenda Disney has imposed upon its several franchises over the last several years. In an interview, Tom McLean from Animation Magazine wrote, “Lead character designer Amelia Vidal says she took advantage of the revival to bring in a full variety of body diversity.”

“For example,” Amelia Vidal said, “if we take Jean, Rogue, Storm and Jubilee, they all have different body proportions, heights, age, physical builds and posture attitudes.”

Wolverine Looking At Rogue from X-Men '97

This statement confirms the suspicion that the female characters have indeed been changed intentionally with an agenda in mind, this time for “body positivity,” part of the woke movement to pretend like a healthy physique is somehow not a good thing.

The Marvel designer noted, the “X-Men are so different from each other; celebrating those differences makes each character unique and special” in a nod to diversity.

But she didn’t stop there in the interview. Like all of the leftist activists involved in Disney Marvel projects like X-Men ’97, she continued to say she was trying to achieve “body diversity.’ The show’s director, Jake Castorena, then said the reasoning for this is to “stay relevant.” This sounds a whole lot like the recent woke code to redesign characters “for modern audiences,” which clues us into a lot of activist agenda in television and movies.

Wolverine and Cyclops, X-Men '97

This comes after a recent interview by showrunner Beau DeMayo, who stated that Disney Marvel brought him in to communicate his experiences as a “black gay man” with his hiring on X-Men ’97. As we learn more, the show’s premise worsens daily.

What do you think of Disney Marvel and their X-Men '97 reboot?

