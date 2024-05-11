Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry Brown's avatar
Henry Brown
May 14, 2024

I'm one of those fans the Big Two have chased away by pozzing the characters I once loved. They were already losing me by '97 and they're not getting me back.

I may never get used to webcomics, but right now Arkhaven is the best sequential art show in town. (But TBH I have not checked into Arrow Comics, yet. And Private American was darn good.)

Reply
Share
Vulkan's avatar
Vulkan
May 11, 2024

Still haven’t watched it (been watching Monk and Fallout.) I’m not sure if I can bring myself to watch it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture