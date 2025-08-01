Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 1

This anti-semitism thing has gone way too far.

My son this morning sent me a pic of an X post. Someone had taken a picture of their pet rat next to a dollar. It had a coin resting on its head. X blocked the post for "hateful content."

This has gone beyond stupid.

1 reply by Fandom Pulse
sleepdeprived_bear
Aug 1

Is it a sin to criticize a person or a group? No. Is it a sin to criticize Jews? Is that what anti-Semitism is implicitly defined is? Then Jesus was an anti-Semite for criticizing Jews.

Some folks old keep to the Old Testament, fine by me. Then by that definition Moses was also an anti-Semite for criticizing the Jews during Exodus when the people he was shepherding were prone to falling to Molloch worship and building a golden calf.

Twitter was an already successful platform that was scooped up and rebranded X, a tactic Enron Musk did with Tesla. Freedom of speech like Enron Musk's gaming accomplishments is an illusion.

1 reply
12 more comments...

