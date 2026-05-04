Worldcon 2026 tagged 101 panels under “Inclusivity.” Search the full program schedule for the tag “Christian.” Zero results.

That single comparison tells you everything about what the World Science Fiction Convention has become. The organization that administers the Hugo Awards, positions itself as the home of science fiction fandom, and describes its convention as a celebration of imagination has found room for 101 panels on progressive identity politics. It found room for zero panels on Christianity, despite the fact that the tradition it claims to celebrate was built largely by Christian authors.

The scale of the ideological programming at LAcon V only becomes clear when you start reading the descriptions. These are real panels at a real science fiction convention.