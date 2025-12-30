Fandom Pulse

James A. Buck
Dec 30

I always thought the obsession with world-building was getting out-of-hand. Regrettably, Tolkien’s admirers took a number of questionable lessons from his work. One is the obsession with world-building. Another is the notion that every story has to be a trilogy (or longer).

Guitar Man
Dec 30

Brandon Sanderson is such a clear example of this. To be honest, I was more fascinated with the magic system of his Cosmere than the actual stories of his individual works.

