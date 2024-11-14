Workers at ZeniMax went on a one-day strike on November 13th to protest Microsoft outsourcing jobs as well as issues over remote work.

The union announced on X on November 13th, “Today, we are on strike. We are not afraid to do what's necessary to make sure that Microsoft meets us at the bargaining table over key issues like remote work options and outsourcing.”

In a subsequent post, it added, “We deserve job security and improved working conditions. Hundreds of our members are striking from 10-6PM in Maryland and Texas today to tell Microsoft to stop dragging their feet.”

Hundreds of members of the union reportedly took part in the strike. The union shared video of one of their picket lines to X.

According to a press release obtained by Game Developer, the union was specifically picketing to protest ZeniMax’s decision to outsource quality assurance work.

The press release stated, “ZeniMax Workers United-CWA members have raised concerns that ZeniMax’s recent unilateral decision to outsource quality assurance work threatens job security amid record layoffs across the video game industry.”

Furthermore, it shared that it was taking issue to its parent company, Microsoft, demanding employees return to work in the office at its other subsidiary Activision, “The strike comes off the heels of another multi-state action where video game workers at Microsoft subsidiary Activision held rallies in California, Minnesota, and Texas to demand that the company provide exceptions to in-office requirements after implementing a return-to-office mandate.

Rhyanna Eichner, who was part of the employees that picketed, informed Inverse that the strike was necessary because Microsoft was ignoring its demands.

She said, “They have continually given us their first proposal again and again, and it’s become obvious that our different mobilization tactics have not worked.”

Microsoft spokeswoman Becca Dougherty responded to the strike saying, “We respect our employees’ rights to express their point of view as they have done today.”

She added, “We will continue to listen and address their concerns at the bargaining table.”"

