William Jordan
Jun 26, 2025

A world without white people? We already know what that looks like.

Zimbabwe.

They either killed off or kicked out all the White Farmers in that country. The place used to be beautiful and productive.

Now the entire population is beginning to starve. Their currency is worthless and their economy is non-existent. (The same thing is likely soon to happen in South Africa)

What is their latest desperation move to try and save themselves from Famine and Death?

They are calling out to the former farmers - the white farmers they themselves drove away or murdered - to come back to Zimbabwe with the promise of safety, non-persecution, and their land returned to them, no questions asked.

Naturally, they're not getting many - if any - takers. No white farmer trusts the racists in the Zimbabwe government. One imagines that the former white farmers from Zimbabwe are looking on from afar and having a mirthless laugh at the expense of the people who persecuted them out of their homes.

That's what happens in a place with no white men.

J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Jun 25, 2025

No USA no white people. Post acapcalytic. Monsters running the world. Are they even....

