A developer working on Monolith Productions’ Wonder Woman game recently shared a number of comments explaining why not only the game and the studio was shut down, but also implied that the game would have been woke.

In Monolith Productions’ Discord, a developer using the name “Tracy” initially reacted to the announcement that the game and studio was getting shut down, “Hi, everyone. This message is 100% unofficial and unauthorized. Thank you all so much for your fandom and your kind words and for all the time you've spent with us. I love all of your Nemesis stories and I am so, so brokenhearted we won't be able to share Wonder Woman with you.”

The person added, “Don't listen to anything anyone's said about the project stalling or failing. It was going to be absolutely killer.”

When asked why this was happening, the individual replied, “Making their finances look better to their shareholders, I think.”

“There are two other studios that were also closed, WB San Diego and one other. I suspect Monolith was targeted because we had like 4 years on a canceled game *before* Wonder Woman so we just looked really bad on the spreadsheets,” the developer added.

Next, the developer heavily implied the game would be woke, “I know every dev will say this about something they worked on, but it was going to be amazing. I am not allowed to say much but I can at least say that every single person was pouring their heart into it and it showed. Our narrative team had a fantastic and deeply meaningful story. Especially in these really difficult times, I felt the world really needed the story we were telling.”

The implication that the game would be woke is not too farfetched. Back in April 2023, activist Tanya DePass announced she was working on the game on X, “Ok, enough vague-booking. I’ve accepted a position at Monolith Productions as a Senior Writer on Wonder Woman game starting next month!”

DePass previously participated in the failed boycott of Hogwart’s Legacy and claimed that J.K. Rowling was “trying to wipe out trans folks & abusing [her] platform to do so.”

In 2018, DePass also attempted to fire a GOG employee by claiming the employee engaged in “transphobic” behavior.

DePass posted to X, “Whoever has the keys to GOG’s social media channels needs to get bounced. That’s twice they’ve been transphobic. Once with a shitty meme and now co-opting a hashtag for trans rights to sell games. FFS”

DePass also operated a DEI activist organization called I Need Diverse Games whose goal was to “get free passes for minority and female attendees” according to the Chicago Tribune.

She also relayed to the outlet, “I’ve been gaming for a long time. … I am tired of not seeing myself in this media. Games are old enough to where we should be beyond the same scruffy white dude as the protagonist or tired racial stereotypes or tropes.”

She also made it very clear she does not want to bring more seats to the table, but wants the seats to be replaced, “If I walk into a room and I see the same … people on the same panel, it tells me you’re not trying. There are plenty of non-white, non-dudes, queer people, non-binary, et cetera, that can talk about the same issues.”

On top of this, former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern shared that a Warner Bros. Games insider informed him that if you disagree with transgender ideology you can be fired.

He wrote on X, “I was speaking with a WB dev just a few weeks ago. He was telling me about their HR training where they said you can't disagree with gender affirmation on social media, as it is a firing offense. Said it was rough to work there as WB was full of DEI.”

What do you make of what this Wonder Woman developer had to say about the game getting scrapped and the studio shut down?

