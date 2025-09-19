Wonder Project revealed the first trailer for its second season of House of David, which will arrive on the Wonder Project subscription service found within Prime Video on October 5th.

The second season is expected to pick up where the first one left off in the wake of David killing the giant Goliath and the forces of Israel hunting down the fleeing Philistine army.

The official description states, “Season 2 of House of David plunges into the aftermath of the giant’s fall. Israel stands on the edge of collapse, Saul’s reign falters, and David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden love sparks, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide the future of Israel.”

