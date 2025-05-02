A Rochester woman who was filmed saying “ni****” during a heated confrontation has raised over $500,000 through online donations, shocking several as this is a huge sign there is pushback against the internet mob mentality that has become all too common. People’s lives should not be destroyed over saying words, and finally people are saying they’ve had enough.

The incident, which was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, shows the woman saying “ni****” multiple times during what appears to be an argument. While her choice of words was undeniably vulgar and inappropriate, what followed demonstrates how our society has lost all sense of proportional response when it comes to momentary lapses in judgment. If she was using the Lord’s name in vain and blaspheming, no one would have bothered her about it showing the hypocrisy of our current modern ethos.

Within hours of the video going viral, the woman reportedly faced a tsunami of threats, harassment, and coordinated efforts to identify her employer and home address. This pattern has become familiar: a person says or does something objectionable, the footage spreads online, and suddenly thousands of strangers appoint themselves judge, jury, and executioner of that person's entire life and livelihood.

Oddly, in the situation, the man filming and trying to harass her was a convicted Somali pedophile, according to different news sources, making this such a bizarre situation and leading one to wonder what he was doing in the park.

What makes this case notable is that instead of being successfully "canceled," the woman has received substantial financial support from people concerned about the disproportionate nature of internet justice. The fundraiser, which initially sought a modest amount to help her weather the storm of harassment, has now collected over $500,000 as of this writing from donors who see this as a referendum on cancel culture itself.

She posted on GiveSendGo:



My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was. Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil. My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed.

This outcome doesn't mean we should endorse vulgar language or the use of slurs. Civil discourse requires clean speech, and shouting vulgar language at each other is a sin. On top of this, directing it at a youth is beyond crass and should be condemned, even if her subsequent follow-up to show she has no fear of the cancel pig following her was entertaining.

The substantial financial support this woman has received suggests many Americans are done with the scorched-earth approach to public shaming. They recognize that in a world where anyone can be recorded at any time, often without context, we are all potentially one bad moment away from losing our entire livelihoods, which should never be the case.

This case also reveals the hypocrisy inherent in much of cancel culture. The same people who advocate for rehabilitation and second chances in the criminal justice system to release hardened criminals such as rapists and murderers often show zero tolerance for redemption when it comes to social transgressions captured on camera.

This illustrates exactly why social justice is a cancer on society and why it should not be tolerated.

What do you think of the woman shouting obscenities and raising money off of it? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: HBO Chief Says 'Harry Potter' TV Series Is "Not Secretly Being Infused With Anything"