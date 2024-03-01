Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Disney+

Disney is under fire from a woke mob this morning on X, as the credits for the most recent episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch featured a composer who changed his name to be female. Activists are accusing Disney of “deadnaming,” which they consider to be one of the worst crimes possible.

In recent years, it’s been uncovered Disney has been working for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in their hiring practices, which means the company has been hiring people based on their race, gender, sexuality, and disabilities. Nothing made this more starkly aware to audiences than Marvel Studios’ Echo on Disney Plus, as a woman from an Amazon warehouse with no acting experience seems to have been cast solely because she’s deaf and an amputee.

For the new cartoon X-Men ’97, Disney promises from the showrunner Beau DeMayo that he will be bringing his “black gay experiences” to the screen to try to push the agenda into cartoons.

But a lot of show and movie hirings go behind the scenes and don’t hit the public eye, as is the case with composers like Dean Kiner, who did work on Star Wars: The Bad Batch for Disney Plus.

Dean and Sean Kiner, Instagram

On X, an activist group called Daughters of Ferrix discovered that Dean Kiner was credited under his real name for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and not the new name he’s using pretending to be a woman as “Deanna.”

The group, which specifically says they’re “looking at Star Wars from a queer perspective” in the bio, stated, “The newest episode of #TheBadBatch deadnames trans composer Deana Kiner in the credits. This shouldn't have happened in the first place, so it's something that LFL or Disney need to fix NOW.”

The Daughters of Ferris followed up saying, “Was this done with malice? I thoroughly doubt it. But it is EXTREMELY careless, particularly because the previous three episodes, as released a week ago, didn't carry the error. Someone fucked up big.”

The post on Star Wars: The Bad Batch went semi-viral, creating outrage about Dean Kiner’s given name among woke Disney fans. These people are promoting destructive lifestyles which are evil and harm people.

Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon noted in his A Catholic Response to Gender Identity that “‘gender identity theory’ [is] a framework that is increasingly dominant in Western culture.”

Archbishop Sample goes on to explain that this “theory,” “affirms the subjective sense of gender over the objective fact of biological sex and recommends the process of ‘transitioning’ to identify as one’s chosen, rather than given, sex.”

Archbishop Sample via Archbishop Sample YouTube

Archbishop Sample even speaks out against the mutilation of children for transgender ideology. He explains, “It is well documented that transgender people have higher risks of suicide, and thus it is supposed that these procedures are ultimately life-saving. However, these claims are not well supported by scientific evidence, particularly when it comes to treating gender dysphoric young people. … One of the few robust, long-term studies available found that individuals have undergone medical transition have a rate of suicidality that is 19 times higher than the general population. … The evidence indicates that medical transition, at best, does not solve the problem of elevated suicidality and, at worst, exacerbates it.”

Whether Disney is going to do anything about this Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode or if Dean Kiner himself even cares about the credits remains to be seen. However, the woke are never happy, they can never be appeased. They are miserable in their sin and want to bring down society with them.

What do you think of Dean Kiner being listed in Star Wars: The Bad Batch credits on Disney Plus? Leave a. comment and let us know.

