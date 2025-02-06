The Trump administration has uncovered that a number of media outlets that have been pushing woke propaganda on video game players was done with U.S. tax payer dollars and was funded by the U.S. government.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared in a press briefing on Wednesday, February 5th, “So upon coming out here to the briefing room, I was made aware of the funding from USAID to media outlets including Politico, who I know has a seat in this room, and I can confirm that the more than $8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to Politico will no longer be happening. The DOGE team is working on cancelling those payments now.”

X user Solionath reacted to these comments and shared various screenshots from Politico articles where the outlet is defaming video game players and specifically those engaged in Gamergate.

The user wrote, “People have wondered if our tax dollars were used to promote wokeness in video games, and the answer is YES. USAID paid Politico millions per year to write pieces like this one, which promotes ‘diversity’ and describes Gamergate as a ‘disinformation’ and ‘harassment’ campaign.”

Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz added more screenshots of Politico articles smearing Gamergate.

He wrote, “Naw, that can't be true...*searches* Holy Sh*t! USAID paid Politico to have Gamergate smeared!”

Now, obviously, it’s unclear where that $8 million of funding was spent, but clearly Politico articles were being written to smear gamers and those part of Gamergate.

It’s not hard to imagine that at least some of the $8 million was spent to smear Gamergate.

