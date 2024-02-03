By Jack Dunn

After failing to get Gina Carano canceled from Fan Expo Vancouver, the left is going after her again, starting a petition to get Gina Carano canceled from Fan Expo Calgary. In related news, Gina shared that recently deceased Carl Weathers supported her in the aftermath of the Disney cancellation.

X user X E V I U S S ™ noted the new attempt and posted on X: “Aaand here we go again: New petition to remove Gina from the Calgary Expo. Get bent weirdos 🙄🤦‍♂️ #weloveginacarano #welovecaradune”

The change.org petition to cancel Gina Carano from the Fan Expo Calgary claims they feel “unsafe” mostly because of a pretty girl’s social media posts (One wonders what Carl Weathers would have had to say about these lunatic cancel pigs):

“1. She challenged the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines in the beginning but the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. She blamed the Biden administration for the deaths of vaccinated people.

3. She shared a story on her Instagram account that refers to the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, implying that he was a victim of something conspiratorial: “Jeff Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

4. When she was encouraged to add her personal pronouns to her Twitter profile, she instead added “boop/bop/beep,”.

5. She then tweeted “They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop. I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation.”

6. She made a post to fellow Mandalorian cast member Pedro Pascal “Yes, Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose.”

7. Then she shared another account instagram story saying “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.” Gina Carano literally compared being a conservative and Trump supporter to the attempted genocide of Jewish people in WW2.”

Regardless of whether any of Gina Carano’s opinions are right or wrong, she hasn’t made any threats, and there is absolutely nothing in her posts that indicates she is a danger to anyone. Gina Carano has attended numerous expos in the past with no harm done to anyone. The motive is clearly to get her canceled simply for having opinions not aligned with the fringe left.

Related, and in the wake of the sad news of Carl Weathers ’ passing, Gina Carano shared an anecdote about Carl Weathers following her cancellation by Disney: “Carl called me directly after I was fired. I wasn’t in an emotional state where I could pick up the phone because of how upset I was, but we did end up speaking later on. He was gentle, and encouraging and didn’t want me to give up, he was letting me know that he wasn’t throwing me away, he was trying to keep my hope alive in what seemed like quite hopeless scenario, he showed me he cared. That is who he was.” Good for Carl Weathers.

R.I.P. Carl Weathers, and may Gina Carano go 2 – 0 against the fragile lunatic left trying to cancel her from Fan Expo Calgary.

What do you think about the attempt to cancel Gina Carano from Fan Expo Calgary? Leave a comment and let us know.

