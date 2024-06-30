Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
Jun 30, 2024

This is extremely depressing. I guess now gamers know a little of how women felt when women only festivals were shut down by trans militancy.

Reply
Share
Vulkan's avatar
Vulkan
Jun 30, 2024

If it has to die then it has to die. Hopefully something better and non woke can rise from the ashes.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture