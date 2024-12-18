Nate Moore, one of the biggest promoters of woke ideology at Marvel Studios, is leaving the company.

Deadline reports that “Nate Moore will depart Marvel Studios and transition to producing [outside of Marvel] in early 2025.”

While Moore is leaving in early 2025, he will stay at the studio until March following the release of Captain America: Brave New World. He is also producing a third Black Panther film.

Marvel Studios Presidents Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito said in a joint statement, “Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studio. He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling.”

“Although we’ll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next Black Panther movie,” the duo added.

Moore issued his own statement, “Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios. I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films.”

“But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3,” he concluded.

Moore was one of the biggest promoters of woke ideology at Marvel Studios alongside Victoria Alonso, who was excised from the company back in March 2023 but reached a multi-million settlement deal by April 2023.

Kevin Feige credited Moore for pushing all of the gender and race swaps in the Eternals film and even admitted that’s why the movie got pushed to the top of Marvel’s to-do list.

He told Variety, “Well, the notion of switching up the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially — that was part of what Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving Eternals to the top of the list for us to start working on.”

When asked about the forced diversity in Eternals on the film’s red carpet he credited Jack Kirby, “I think it has a lot to do with Jack Kirby, and honoring the creation of the characters and what those characters intended to do here on Earth. It just led us to look for a diverse cast, who happened to be 10 of the most talented actors we've ever worked with.”

When asked why bringing the diverse cast into the MCU is important, he said, “Well, look, we all were there for Avengers: Endgame. We lost some heavy hitters, and it's important to introduce some new heroes that, hopefully, people really invest in. I mean, top to bottom I think this cast is as strong as we’ve ever had, and the hope is this can be somebody's new favorite franchise.”

Moore also took credit for getting Sam Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. During an interview on the Phase Zero podcast, he claimed, “I think Winter Soldier was interesting in that, I wasn’t the executive on the first movie, that was Stephen Broussard, who’s still with us and amazing. And so, when I inherited that property, and because the first movie was a period and the second was going to be present day, I kind of came with the things that I loved about the character.”

He continued, “And when I was a kid, I had a bunch of Captain America and Falcon comics. I knew Captain America as Captain America and Falcon more than I knew him as an individual. So, when I talked with Markus and McFeely, I just was like, obviously, ‘You’d be doing Captain America and Falcon, what else are you going to do?’ And that wasn’t necessarily the first thing they thought of, but it was something they were really interested in.”

Moore also appeared to be one of the drivers behind the studio’s decision not to recast Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman’s death. That decision led to Black Panther becoming a woman.

Moore explained the decision to the Ringer-Verse podcast, “I'm being quite honest, you will not see T'Challa in the MCU 616 Universe. We couldn't do it. I will say when Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler, about 'What do we do?' And it was a fast conversation. It wasn't weeks, it was minutes of 'We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character,' because I think we all feel so much of T'Challa in the MCU on the screen – not in comics, right – is tied to Chadwick's performance."

“So as hard as it is narratively to figure out what to do, because it's a big hole, at no point did we consider recasting,” he added. “So the challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T'Challa, and I think it's a challenge we're up for... But there will be a level of, I think, catharsis in people coming back to this universe without that guy, because that guy and that universe to me are one and the same."

What do you make of Moore leaving Marvel Studios?

