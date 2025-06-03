Woke ideology did not suddenly get killed off or put away following the election of President Donald Trump and to prove that point major video game developers have announced their embrace of the degenerate pride month.

Xbox posted, “This Pride Month, we’re honoring the strength of LGBTQIA+ communities and the bonds we build through games. Celebrate with us as we spotlight LGBTQIA+ creators, meaningful stories, and exclusive in-game content across our games at Xbox.”

In its blog post it notes Pride is being pushed in Overwatch 2, Seas of Thieves, and Farm Heroes Saga.

Sea of Thieves changed its logo and posted, “The Pirate Code | Article 1 - The Sea Calls To Us All - Everyone is welcome on the Sea of Thieves regardless of age, gender, race, sexuality, nationality or creed. The Progress Pride Flag is now available from Larinna for 1969 gold in participating territories.”

On Facebook, Farm Heroes Saga posted, “See love bloom and captivate joy during the Farm Pride Season! Whether you’re matching Cropsies with friends or joining forces with your favorite farmer crew, there’s a whole season of colorful surprises ahead!”

World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment, a subsidiary of Xbox, threw their support behind the woke movement as well by advertising gear to promote body mutilation. The company wrote on X, “Celebrate Pride with Blizzard’s 2025 Pride Collection! Our LGBT+ Employee Network created this year’s Pride Collection - featuring all-new logo designs for each of our games on tees, long sleeves, and hoodies.”

It went on to reveal that the company is supporting the radical activist organization GLAAD.

The official Overwatch account also posted, “Different hearts. One rhythm. Happy Pride Month from Team Overwatch!”

The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer updated its profile on its various social media platforms to have a rainbow behind its logo.

Borderlands developer Gearbox also updated its profile image to promote the disordered movement.

Google Play has multiple prompts when accessing its app. The first declares, “Celebrate Pride with games on Play.”

A second one states, “Create a ‘you’ without limits” which is clearly trying to promote bodily mutiliation.

Microsoft’s Halo Studios posted to X, “This Pride Month, we celebrate love, diversity, and the freedom to be yourself. Log in to Halo Infinite this month to unlock the Unity coating, visor, and emblem, and wear them with pride.”

Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight posted, “Happy Pride! We're celebrating our 2SLGBTQIA+ community with pride this June, and all year long. As the fog clears up, we'll be heading Into The Rainbow again later this month! Stay tuned for more.”

Warframe posted, “Our Pride 2025 festivities have begun! Celebrate inclusivity throughout the Origin System with all-new Pride Customizations, support Warframe creators, and more!”

Clearly woke ideology is not dead and does not appear to be going away any time soon.

As Dr. Edward Feser recently noted, “The ideas and arguments [of wokism] are uniformly bad, but many people remain attached to them anyway, because the main appeal of wokeness is below the level of reason. As I have argued elsewhere, it is fueled by seething envy and ressentiment directed against the natural order of things. These spiritual pathologies make any politics rooted in them especially militant, hateful, and impervious to rational persuasion.”

In order to eradicate it, Dr. Feser suggests, “It should instead be treated the way we treat Nazism, segregationism, and other ideas that are inherently destructive of basic social cohesion – as something to be purged altogether from school curricula, government, and other institutions, as well as from respectable discourse.”

What do you make of all of these companies pushing pride month?

