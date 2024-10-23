Battletech is a property where one would think it’s about men fighting in giant mech suits in intense combat, but in recent years, Catalyst Game Labs and their cronies have turned the series into a woke nightmare. Part of this effort is a fan-driven anthology approved by the company called Battletech Pride, in which fans write LGBTQIA+ stories for the lore of the universe. Now, it looks like a social media fight between the two purveyors over whether mechs have windows is causing the anthology to be canceled.

Catalyst Game Labs has hired the worst of the worst to run their properties in recent years. With authors Bryan Young advocating for the bodily mutilation of young children and positing whether classic characters like Anastasius Focht are transgender, with employees making insane rants about LGBTQIA+ issues online, and with the firing of beloved author Blaine Pardoe because a stalker sent concern trolling letter to them, you’d figure the brand couldn’t be in worse shape.

However, an anthology called Battletech Pride has come out in the last couple of years. Apparently, fans and employees of Catalyst Game Labs put their perverted fantasies into fiction. While not technically an official product, the company has allowed and encouraged it.

This year, however, it looks like Battletech Pride will be canceled.

It started with an online fight between Detocroix and Valk. They argued over whether the mechs had windows, and the fight escalated from there. The result was a huge rant about the property and fellow contributors.

The two debated for some time, and eventually, Detocroix decided to flounce and kill the anthology for 2024, which most long-time Battletech fans will laugh about.

The full text detailing the cancellation is here:

Catalyst Game Labs has focused on cultivating this small, mentally ill community as their primary fanbase, excluding normal people to try to push this agenda. Now that they’ve succeeded in pushing most of their customers elsewhere, they invariably start in-fighting, which we’re seeing now.

It’s a lesson to war gaming and tabletop gaming companies that cater to the woke never works well.

What do you think of the situation with the Battletech 2024 anthology? Leave a comment and let us know.

