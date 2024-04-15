Tom Taylor's Gay Superman

Tom Taylor has been no stranger to controversy during his tenure at DC Comics, turning Superman into a bisexual while courting the crazy identity politics crowd that ruined the mainstream comic industry. He quickly found out this week, however, that these so-called "fans" are crazy, as two LGBTQ activist accounts on Twitter posted media of them burning Tom Taylor's image, presumably over something he'd written in comics.

The comic industry has been in shambles for a long time, with professionals and fans in the mainstream becoming the worst of the worst, adversarial at best when it comes to anything normal. Image Comics creator Rob Liefeld even expressed his frustration with these people online, Tweeting, "Woke comic book Twitter is absolutely a thing. The sites, the podcasts, personalities – they all sing the same tune. I avoid em as much as possible."

Now, Tom Taylor finds that appealing to Woke Comic Book Twitter as a demographic gets him nowhere.

It was reported that the gay Superman storylines were not selling very well, as there is a limited audience for someone buying DC Comics heroes and finding homosexual propaganda in the books. Going woke in storytelling doesn't pay well, but it does appease a small mob online, which is perpetually outraged and ready to turn on any white male creator like Tom Taylor in a flash.

The comic industry was also shaken a couple of weeks ago, as Cartoonist Kayfabe creator Ed Piskor was driven to suicide by the very people in this sphere, led by cancel mobs, which he named as Alex De Campi, Ramon Villalobos, Darryl Ayo, and others in his suicide note.

Now that the mob has calmed on that topic, some have turned their attention to Tom Taylor.

X user @camphobic, whose bio claims to be a lesbian, part of the "Free Palestine" movement, and "not a fan of men," posted an image of Tom Taylor on fire, presumably burned by they/them at some point over not liking one of his storylines.

Another X user, @dapper_human, posted the same, saying, "I've done this before too we should start a club." This user also has a bio of identity politics that says, "she/her autistic lesbian."

The woke mob hasn't been satisfied with Tom Taylor's politics lately. The DC Comics creator responded with shock, stating, "I WRITE COMIC BOOKS."

Tom Taylor followed up, saying, "And I make kids' TV. This is going to be the last negative ANYTHING I highlight, or rise to, on here for a while. But, even if we don't meet your standards in entertainment, please try to remember there is a real person on the other end of your tweets."

Mark Millar chimed in on the situation with the truth as he usually does, saying, "There's a cruel sickness in the mainstream comic scene right now. This is horrific. Everyone I know is just checking out and working elsewhere."

The comic industry is sick, and Tom Taylor and others should not be receiving this kind of crazy hate, but this is what happens when the woke mob gets influence—they go all in, and since their identity politics is all that's important to them, they will push even further with terrorism to get their way. It's another lesson for DC Comics that they should never give an inch to these people.

Both lesbian activist accounts who did this have gone protected as of this writing.

What do you think of the creepy messages Tom Taylor is getting after his gay Superman DC Comics run? Leave a comment and let us know.

