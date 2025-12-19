Numerous woke cultists are seething after it was revealed that Marvel is bringing back Chris Evans to play Steve Rogers aka Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday.

In a short teaser trailer that’s playing in front of Avatar: Fire & Ash, it shows Evans’ Captain America riding his motorcycle to his home, looking at his old Captain America suit, and holding a newborn baby. It then promises, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

On X, after the trailer leaked, woke cultists are seething about Evans’ return as Steve Rogers. One wrote, “Man, I'm so [expletive] done with MCU, they disrespect my Fantastic Four family, they disrespect Sam Wilson, they disrespect everyone.”

“do i love steve rogers? yes but the absolute disrespect to sam wilson/anthony mackie because they can't let a white man go come on bro,” another wrote.

At least one user appeared to copy this post as well.

Another wrote, “mcu glazers saying ‘y’all are overreacting! steve isn’t taking the mantle back!’ when the discussion is how mcu fans consistently disrespect sam wilson as a character whenever steve rogers is in the picture. like y’all are the [expletive] idiots, not us”

“also the first teaser shouldn’t focus on him and he shouldn’t be a lead in the film anyways y’all don’t gotta dickride the russos every year,” he added.

Still another wrote, “The only thing that’s gonna make me move on from this blatant disrespect to Sam Wilson is by consuming more of his comics. I’m so tired.”

“sam wilson captain america easily the most disrespected character ever,” posted another.

It’s not just anons on X either. IGN’s Jesse Schedeen wrote, “Why is a movie that’s supposed to bring together the current generation of MCU heroes so preoccupied with the former Captain America? … The problem is more the way in which this trailer suggests that Steve is going to be a focal point of Doomsday (and by extension Secret Wars, too). It’s no accident that Marvel is making Evans’ character the sole focal point of the first Doomsday footage. They’re telegraphing the fact that he has an integral part to play in this story about the Marvel multiverse collapsing.”

There is a definite irony in seeing woke cultists seethe about one of their own (Chris Evans) getting a prominent role in Avengers: Doomsday.

But it also reveals the woke mindset: the revolution must go on. Paula Adamick explained in 2021:

Regardless of what the Revolution purports to be in this particular moment in history, in the end, it’s invariably the latest phase in the perpetual and permanent Revolution which, for more than two centuries now, has been seeking to destroy Christendom and the civilization it produced. It’s the revolution which began with Voltaire’s Enlightenment and paused on the guillotine, and then continued through to the emergence of Marxism. Which, in turn, ignited Lenin’s Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, which morphed into a series of genocides across the 20th century and continues to this day.

NEXT: Marvel TV Boss Describes Daredevil As A "Revolutionary" For 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2