Board gaming has faced its problems in recent years, with woke activists attempting to take it over, much like the rest of culture. Now, a Christian-themed board game, Deliverance, is crushing it on Kickstarter, and it’s upsetting board game reviewers who want it canceled.

Despite being a family-oriented hobby, the board gaming community has done everything in its power to try to turn it into a blue-haired weirdo scene, much like movies, video games, and comics. A cabal called GAMA (The Game Manufacturers Association) has blacklisted and tried to hurt any conservative or Christian gaining prominence within board gaming, controlling large conventions like the Origins Game Fair and including prominent board game influencer channels such as Watch It Played and The Dice Tower.

Christians and conservatives who have tried to operate in the space have faced incredible cancel pressure from GAMA and their ilk as woke activists have taken over the organization and its surrounding scene. In recent years, we've seen the founder of TGG Games, Jeff Bergen, targeted and destroyed over having a cartoon frog on one of his gaming rulebooks. Robert Burke was refused reviews from The Dice Tower, citing him as too controversial.

Meanwhile, mainstream games have catered to and bent over toward these people. Viticulture, a popular game, was targeted by reviewers for including Spanish conquistadors in their historical expansion involving South America, who pressured the game producer into removing those elements to appease “indigenous peoples.” Everdell forced a card update because their original version had husband and wife cards, and the LGBTQ lobby threw a fit demanding “representation.”

It's a stacked deck against Christian content creators out there because of these people working cancel mobs in the small space. However, despite all the problems with the scene, Deliverance has prospered on Kickstarter.

The game is a dungeon crawler that pits angels against demons in co-op scenarios. The creators took great care to use as many actual Biblical elements as possible, making it an excellent game for Christians. However, as they were about to launch a new Kickstarter for an expansion, woke activists targeted them.

A board game influencer under the channel Rage Badger, using the fake name Alisandra, posted a video called “Deliverance: Is it problematic?” During the video, the reviewer, who’s a man pretending to be a woman and has an OnlyFans, takes exception with two of the cards in the game featuring sexual immorality and suicidal thoughts as sins.

These are clearly sins, as listed in the Bible. The Rage Badger decides to lecture the designer on his Christianity: “The inclusion of the card was a deliberate choice. It speaks to the designer and says a lot about their beliefs.”

The reviewer then tries to cancel the gamer because The Babylon Bee endorsed the game. “Bigots will see this and feel reinforced and emboldened in their beliefs.”

Despite the cancelation attempt, the game is on Kickstarter and has raised over $200,000 for its new expansion as of this writing. The woke activists trying to destroy good people and their entertainment continue, but in 2024, it seems like they’re completely ineffective.

Being Independent is the way forward, not worrying about these cancel critics from the left who want Christianity stamped out of society. As the Lord commanded us, “Do not be afraid,” several times during the gospel, it is our job to ensure we continue supporting Christian ideals in the public square of entertainment, and games like Deliverance do just that.

