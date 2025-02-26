Woke activist and former Senior Writer for the scrapped Wonder Woman game reacted to the news the game was being shut down by saying she “will come for you” if you happen to celebrate it being canceled.

Warner Bros. confirmed the game as well as developer Monolith Productions were getting shut down in a statement to Kotaku, “We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises -– Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.”

The company added, “The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman videogame will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.”

In response to this DePass wrote on X, “Yes, the news is true. I’m a free agent and open to opportunities. Almost two years pouring my heart into the Wonder Woman game.”

“I f***ing refuse to share that ghouls article and do not send it to me if you value not being verbally flayed to the bone,” she continued.

In a follow-up post, she added, “Any of you MF’s say a f***ing word about us deserving it? I will come for you. Do not try it with me or any of my colleagues. I’m logging off for a bit and try to process this news.”

DePass is a documented woke activist who previously participated in the failed boycott of Hogwart’s Legacy and claimed that J.K. Rowling was “trying to wipe out trans folks & abusing [her] platform to do so.”

In 2018, DePass also attempted to fire a GOG employee by claiming the employee engaged in “transphobic” behavior.

DePass posted to X, “Whoever has the keys to GOG’s social media channels needs to get bounced. That’s twice they’ve been transphobic. Once with a shitty meme and now co-opting a hashtag for trans rights to sell games. FFS”

DePass also operated a DEI activist organization called I Need Diverse Games whose goal was to “get free passes for minority and female attendees” according to the Chicago Tribune.

She also relayed to the outlet, “I’ve been gaming for a long time. … I am tired of not seeing myself in this media. Games are old enough to where we should be beyond the same scruffy white dude as the protagonist or tired racial stereotypes or tropes.”

She also made it very clear she does not want to bring more seats to the table, but wants the seats to be replaced, “If I walk into a room and I see the same … people on the same panel, it tells me you’re not trying. There are plenty of non-white, non-dudes, queer people, non-binary, et cetera, that can talk about the same issues.”

It seems apparent that gamers should be celebrating this game’s cancelation as the game was likely very woke.

To that point a developer for the game shared in Monolith Productions’ Discord, “I know every dev will say this about something they worked on, but it was going to be amazing. I am not allowed to say much but I can at least say that every single person was pouring their heart into it and it showed. Our narrative team had a fantastic and deeply meaningful story. Especially in these really difficult times, I felt the world really needed the story we were telling.”

Furthermore, woke comic book writer and feminist Gail Simone also announced that she was involved in the game. Simone wrote on X, “Others have already revealed elsewhere that I was a consultant on this game, so that Cheetah is out of the bag.”

What do you make of DePass’s threat?

