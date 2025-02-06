Wizards of the Coast does not appear confident in their Dungeons & Dragons 2024 edition at all. Tabletop RPG expert Kevin Lamb exposed that the company is trying a comic book industry tactic to artificially boost sales numbers that will have nothing to do with getting new gamers to actually play D&D.

With the new edition of D&D, Wizards of the Coast has already courted controversy with their changes to the game by adding a diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda on top of their core rulebooks. D&D players, as a result, have been watching their beloved roleplaying game of questing and fighting monsters turned into a political cudgel and social conditioning tool by the Hasbro corporation.

Before the new Monster Manual began being promoted, The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game.

Dungeons & Dragons came under further scrutiny after it was revealed senior designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history book on Dungeons & Dragons, calling Gary Gygax misogynistic and accusing him of cultural appropriation.

This prompted Elon Musk to beg the question as to how much Hasbro costs for him to buy the parent company of Wizards of the Coast and save Dungeons & Dragons from all of these woke controversies.

The new 2024 Monster Manual has made a lot of woke changes, including removing orcs but also adding gender ideology elements to creatures like hags, succubus, and sphinxes. Fans have been vocal in complaining about the mistreatment in the game.

It’s no wonder that with this kind of bad publicity, Wizards of the Coast is scrambling to make up for sales of lost potential gamers to try to prove that their product still has relevancy.

Kevin Lamb is a tabletop RPG expert on X who posts about a lot of classic content regarding Dungeons & Dragons. He first noticed that Wizards of the Coast is trying a desperate move with the new D&D edition that the comic book industry has used to artificially inflate sales for years. He said, “WOTC doing the alternate cover gimmick to entice people to spend $100 on two MM's. Or you could just spend less and get the real thing.”

With this observation, he posted images showing the alternate covers used as an attempt to build additional sales.

In the comic book industry, this has been a tactic used for a long time, most recently and notably with Absolute Batman from DC Comics, as the company made a bold claim that the book was the best selling of 2024 based on the variant covers gimmick.

Absolute Batman went to an extreme, making shop-exclusive variant covers where a comic shop would have to order over a thousand copies of the main cover even to have access to create a small print run for the exclusive alternate.

Time has shown that despite these tactics generating a short-term boost in sales, the result is less readers as a number of the books get sold to collectors who never even crack the books. One comic shop owner told Fandom Pulse he believes that less than one third of the books sold in his shop actually get read.

Without readers or gamers in the instance of D&D, the product slowly dwindles as collectors cannot sustain a market alone.

What do you think of Dungeons & Dragons trying this desperate sales trick? Leave a comment and let us know.

