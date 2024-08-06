Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 7, 2024

People need to stop buying WoTC merch. If they don't want free advertisement, then let them die by Venca's hand.

If every race is the same, then you don't have races, you have a homogenized block of nonsense.

This is what happens when you let SJweirdos into your game. You get an unplayable game.

And just for the record, Orcs ain't Mexican's. Orcs is orcs.

