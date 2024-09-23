At the beginning of the month, leftist trolls and influencers ran a targeted harassment campaign to get Nerdrotic, Geeks + Gamers, and Ryan Kinel de-platformed from YouTube. The Rewriting Ripley Podcast, which was apparently jealous of these YouTubers' successes, contributed much to the viral nature of the mass reporting campaign. Now, the cancel campaign is running again, and YouTube is taking a more active role via their support chat.

In recent months, YouTube has become slightly more relaxed regarding conservative-leaning content creators in the pop culture sphere. Restrictions have been eased, and most credit Elon Musk for purchasing X and adding more video features to the platform, forcing YouTube to compete. However, that hasn’t stopped a coordinated cancel campaign by leftists trying to abuse the report feature to falsely claim content by pop culture YouTubers is violating the platform rules.

The cancel attempt became prominent in early September when the Rewriting Ripley Podcast posted to X, “ A handful of YouTubers have jeopardized the safety of our community & the creatives we love for too long. The Star Wars fandom demands action.

@TeamYouTube demonetize Nerdrotic, Ryan Kinel - RK Outpost, and Geeks + Gamers. Hate SHOULD NOT be a career path.”

The person followed it up with a letter “from the Star Wars Community.”

This post was amplified by dozens of leftists attempting a targeted harassment campaign of Nerdrotic, Geeks + Gamers, and Ryan Kinel.

YouTube rejected the claim at the time, replying, “thanks for reaching out. just heard back and confirmed that this content is not violative & will remain up. we totally understand you may not agree with this decision, but we reviewed this video very carefully against our policies.”

Now, it’s happening again with one of the accounts integral to the campaign posting a video of Ryan Kinel talking about the Dragon Age: The Veilguard inappropriate top surgery scars in its character creator, saying, “YouTube is actively protecting these people btw.”

YouTube took action and replied without being tagged this time, which is a frightening prospect for Ryan Kinel and others as they’re obviously monitoring anti-conservative hate accounts who are talking about YouTube content off platform. They posted, “jumping in, we'll look into this & handle the next steps from here. in the future, you can flag videos or channels that you think are violating our policies by following the steps here: https://goo.gle/4diyruz.”

The account quote tweeted angrily, reminding YouTube that Ryan Kinel did not violate their rules in discussing a topic, “People literally did report them and you did nothing.”

While Ryan Kinel has not been demonetized or deplatformed as of yet, it’s more than troubling that YouTube support is monitoring leftist hate accounts and replying to them as if there’s anything valid there. Anti-conservative cancel attempts have been rampant in the last decade, and it seems these people lash out even harder when they perceive they’re losing power.

What do you think of activists trying to cancel Ryan Kinel for reporting on Dragon Age: The Veilguard? Leave a comment and let us know.

