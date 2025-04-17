Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 17, 2025

Let me get this straight. The ultimate chick store, you know the one, the one with a giant target symbol. Yes, that one. They are losing billions of dollars because normal people are tired to LGBT+ rainbow bullshit, penis tucking, breast banding, and sexual degeneracy. These geniuses, instead of giving their customers what they want, decide to have a meeting with failed race hustler Al "Gimme me money" Sharpton.

I guess they really want to see how low the stock prices can go. Maybe when they are gasping like a fish on land, they'll realize that normal chicks want to have a normal store.

Or, just maybe they'll go the way of Blockbuster and go poof.

1 reply
Nunya Business's avatar
Nunya Business
Apr 18, 2025

Al Sharpton wont save them.

