One of Marvel Comics' most incredible mistakes they keep making repeatedly is their inability to have their comics line reflect popular movies that are out in the cinemas. A potential audience of millions are left confused when they go and try to check out their favorite properties like Deadpool & Wolverine after enjoying a movie, all because of D.E.I. replacement characters forced into the comics. It's just one of many major problems in the comic industry.

Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to make $450 million on its opening weekend, one of the biggest successes any superhero movie has had in years. With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising characters along with a myriad of cameos and callbacks to earlier films audiences enjoyed it shows that viewers will come in for nostalgia of the things they loved before the MCU became mired in identity politics-driven films and T.V. shows on Disney+.

One would expect Marvel Comics to know this movie would be hitting and to act accordingly with their publishing division to align the comics with events and give moviegoers a potential jumping-on point for Deadpool and Wolverine. It would make sense if their objective were sales.

At San Diego Comic-Con, however, Marvel announced they would be killing the classic Deadpool character right as this film comes out. It's a bizarre move, timing-wise, that has to upset comic shops that would like to sell more comics staring at Wade Wilson while the movie is hot. But what Marvel Comics announced gets even stranger than that.

Like so many other characters, Deadpool will be replaced by a female character, Wade's daughter, in upcoming issues. Anyone coming into the comic shop excited about the Deadpool & Wolverine movie being a throwback to classic male-starring superhero films like the MCU used to have will get treated to seeing another strong female lead on the stands.

Marvel announced this at Comic-Con, leaving fans scratching their heads as to why they're making this move. It goes one step further in the diversity department, as Deadpool's daughter is a brown girl—Latina, as the daughter of Carmelita Camacho. She doesn't even share Wade Wilson's last name.

The book is written by a Marvel Comics diversity hire named Cody Ziglar, who worked in the writers' room at the MCU's greatest Disney+ failure, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and has been writing the replacement Spider-Man character in Miles Morales as the company.

It's a completely insane move for Marvel Comics editorial to do when they finally have a film people are excited about seeing. Comic shops could get momentum and sales from a good Deadpool book, but instead, they will lose out on any bump the movie could offer once again. This looks like when Marvel had its major characters replaced with minorities and females in 2014-2016 when the MCU was at its hottest. Despite movie successes, Marvel Comics sales were down significantly.

The only explanation that makes sense is that Marvel Comics editorial wants to force this agenda, even at the expense of sales, hoping they can manipulate moviegoers who are enjoying a film with two white male leads into their D.E.I. agenda by branding alone. It's a bold strategy, Cotton, and it's never worked before. Fans had best leave Deadpool and Wolverine at the movies.

