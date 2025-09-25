Last evening, it was reported across the internet that Star Trek star William Shatner was rushed to the hospital in a medical emergency in his Los Angeles home, but the actor claims that he’s fine this morning.

TMZ reported that Shatner, 94, was rushed to the hospital in a medical emergency that was related to blood sugar. It created a panic across the internet, with many declaring the worst for the actor who played Captain Kirk.

However, while he did go to the hospital, it appears as if the situation was over something minor, as the actor tweeted this morning about the situation, “I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!”

He coupled this with a post that says, “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.”

This news comes as a relief to fans who worry because of his age and because of the grueling pace of public appearances Shatner is making at conventions this year, as the actor seems to be trying to meet with fans as much as possible.

Fandom Pulse wishes William Shatner the best and hopes he remains healthy.

