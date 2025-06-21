Whoever’s designing logos for IDW Publishing over the last year is making a mockery of the company, and now William Shatner took shots at a new Star Trek comic featuring the resurrection of Captain Kirk because of another logo mistake.

Over the last several years, IDW Publishing has been in terrible financial trouble. After years of consistently reporting losses and delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, 2024 marked a bloodbath for the company with massive layoffs across the board. In 2025, the company was hit even harder with the bankruptcy of Diamond Comics Distribution, which owed IDW and other comic publishers a lot of money that will never be paid, putting them into more dire straits.

Apparently, talent in logo production was one of the first things to go for IDW Publishing. Last year, IDW announced a new logo, which was mocked by comic fans. It’s hard to see what it says, but it tries to put the W within the ID, and it was mocked by fans and professionals on social media.

Just this week, IDW announced a strange reboot of their Star Trek line where Captain Kirk would be resurrected from the dead. Using the reviled writer team Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, it seems a recipe for disaster, especially since they’re setting it within Star Trek: Discovery’s burn era, something most Star Trek fans loathe already.

Captain Kirk’s resurrection has been done before, by William Shatner himself, as he co-authored a series of novels in the 1990s with the concept bringing the character into the TNG/DS9 era in a fun series of book adventures.

While William Shatner hasn’t commented on the idea or comic that’s going to be released, he did mock the logo on X, which, much like the IDW Publishing logo, attempts to combine words and makes for confusing marketing.

The book, oddly, is called The Last Starship, and yet the logo combines the STs in both of the words in a silly way that doesn’t draw the eye in a flattering manner.

Shatner took to X to make fun of it with several emjois that might be a scathing remark on the concept to begin with, followed by mocking the logo, “and doesn’t it read LA Starship?”

Fans mostly commented playing on Shatner’s concept of mocking the logo, with none of the top comments displaying on X talking about the idea of the comic or interest in the storyline, something that bodes ill for IDW trying to court Star Trek fans into purchasing this. Most of them mocked the logo idea even further.

It’s very clear this is an idea that wouldn’t appeal to many Star Trek fans, but IDW Publishing most definitely has a logo problem with a lot of their work, where someone’s trying to get too clever with the designs, and instead it makes a mockery of their books.

What do you think of William Shatner mocking the new IDW Star Trek comic? Leave a comment and let us know.

