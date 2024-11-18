William Shatner gave a rare lengthy interview about American politics on the Bill Maher show, which showed his liberal bias along with most of the Hollywood elite in which he claims he doesn’t know why people voted “against the party.”

Bill Maher opens up with some innocuous small talk to set the stage for a conversation with a political tone about the election. Shatner immediately gets into the one issue he allegedly cares about, which he says, “The thing that worries me the most is global warming… You can’t lose four years in global warming. We’re seeing these storms now, but once in a thousand year storms are now hitting every other year.”

At which point, Bill Maher tries to couch this whole topic as apolitical despite it being a heavily left-wing talking point. He says to Shatner, “You’re beyond politics.”

Shatner then replies, “Well, I hope so.”

At which point they go into a self-reflecting political diatribe about Kamala Harris and their loss. While most of the conversation is led by Bill Maher who comes across as lecturing, it becomes clear quickly that Shatner agrees with the Hollywood elite on mostly everything as he says, “I don’t know why the Democrats lost. I don’t understand … Inflation, Prices have come down, the economy is good. I don’t know why they voted against her, against the party.”

Shatner eventually poses a bizarre question, “Why isn’t she a great candidate? She combined several trends of thought here. Black, a woman…”

Bill Maher then cuts Shatner off, seeming more cognizant of the left’s problems than most, “That’s not a candidate… That’s identity politics.”

With William Shatner’s general attitude it’s hard to tell if he genuinely believes that being black and a woman is truly a platform worthy of a presidential candidate or not, but as he doesn’t push back against any talking point of leftism, and opened with the topic of global warming, it seems like he’s serious.

As they transition to talking about why Latinos voted for Trump, however, he does begin asking “why” quite a bit, prompting Bill Maher to give his analysis as if he’s being devil’s advocate.

Lending credence to the idea Shatner may have only been joking or playing the devil’s advocate role, he later admitted, “She failed the first time,” when talking about Kamala Harris being anointed by the Democrats.

Shatner eventually ties it right back to global warming though, claiming there will be “millions of people” who want to leave their countries “because they can’t live in it,” something of a scare tactic to say that the United States should allow unfettered immigration as a humanitarian point. The show continues to change topics after the first fifteen minutes.

William Shatner’s bio on X says “NOT POLITICAL” in big talking points. Even when someone started talking about BlueSky being political and pointing out how William Shatner is on there, he blocked a commenter saying it was political to talk about it.

He said, “Had a 🧌on @Bluesky tell me that Bluesky was political & maybe I shouldn’t be there.🙄 My first block! 🙌🏻”

He also replied to someone who said he disagreed with Shatner politically saying, “I’m not political nor can I vote so this sounds like you are thirsting for a reply 👇🏻🙄”

While Shatner has not joined his other Hollywood stars in flouncing from X, he has joined BlueSky which is a political echo chamber, and is going on Bill Maher while making several posts ranting about how he wouldn’t go on a show like Joe Rogan calling it a “waste of time,” which signals he is more sympathetic to the leftist Hollywood elite than not.

What do you think? Is William Shatner playing devil’s advocate on Bill Maher or is he sympathetic to the leftist Democrat agenda like most Star Trek actors in Hollywood? Get a paid subscription to leave a comment and support our journalism.