William Shatner has taken to X to show his Star Wars knowledge, putting the former Luke Skywalker actor on blast as he says, “Mark Hamill actually ruined it for you.”

William Shatner is known for his fun and based takes on X, while Mark Hamill is known for angry outrage leftist politics as the endless war between which is better, Star Trek or Star Wars rages online.

In recent years, both franchises have suffered because of diversity, equity, and inclusion, with Star Trek: Discovery and Star Wars: The Acolyte pushing the woke agenda to new lows that have sunk both franchises.

Fans often try to ask where each franchise went wrong, to which there is much disagreement, though universally, fans seem to hate what Kathleen Kennedy and Alex Kurtzman have done to modern iterations of the science fiction properties.

During the election, Mark Hamill posted such deranged content about Donald Trump that it appeared to many he was working for the Biden or Harris campaign as a paid contributor.

First, Mark Hamill became the poster child for the first Joe Biden campaign, as he infamously went to the White House to announce he considered Biden to be “Joe B-Wan Kenobi,” in one of the saddest moments in political history since Hillary Clinton announced “Pokemon Go To The Polls!” in her campaign in 2016.

Once the campaign drew to its climax, Mark Hamill started making bizarre posts about Trump’s penis size as he showed he had no class and nothing was out of bounds for the former Star Wars Actor.

After the election, however, Hamill followed the trend of many Hollywood celebrities, blaming X for the election of Donald Trump and Elon Musk by proxy, and he virtue signaled by saying he was going to leave X for BlueSky, saying, “Now that I've fled Leon's site for bluer skies, I'm sure I'll be called an Ex-X, but personally, I'll always consider myself a #TwitterQuitter.”

Meanwhile, William Shatner has demonstrated he’s all about fun and not taking ridiculous things too seriously. Recently, he made news by mocking leftist outrage of Elon Musk as they attempted to brand the X purveyor a Nazi. Shatner said they were trying to “clutch their proverbial pearls.”

Now, he’s taking shots at Mark Hamill and the Star Wars franchise, bringing up a Vanity Fair article from 2018 where Mark Hamill announced that Luke Skywalker was gay to try to get attention.

Shatner posted revealing he knows a lot about the Star Wars extended universe lore, saying, “For those SWs fans who are trying to tell me Disney ruined everything: I assume you are referring to Mara Jade? Hamill actually ruined it for you when he revealed Luke was gay. 👇🏻 Mara, being struck from SWs Canon, was part of her annulment agreement from the Force. 😑”

Mara Jade is a character from the Star Wars novels and comics who eventually married Luke Skywalker. Lucasfilm originally held these novels as canon which Disney got rid of for their bastardization of the property.

She was first introduced in the novel by Timothy Zahn in Heir To The Empire, which fans revere as the true sequel to the original trilogies as they ignore what The Last Jedi did to Star Wars.

Shatner delivered a rhetorical kill shot reminding fans that Mark Hamill in fact said Luke Skywalker was gay, and also reminding fans what they lost when Disney ignored the novel extended universe.

