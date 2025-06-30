We will not rest until Feminst Netflix Narnia is delayed indefinitely! I’m up at the lake for 4th of July already with the family, so I’m out most of the day being slow here. Meant to write this one up too but didn’t get the time:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.