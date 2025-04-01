Fandom Pulse

Brian Hall
Apr 1, 2025

Sane people have no obligation to participate in or affirm the delusions of insane woke people. We have every right to avoid and ignore them.

Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 2, 2025

Erivo whined, “I have spoken about being your whole self and your true self, I speak about the prizes that come from being you against the odds, but rarely do I acknowledge how hard that can be. So I thought that I would make some room for those of us who are trying to find the courage to exist as we want. Because I think this is the space to do that.”

I know a space where they will call you whatever you want to be called. It's called a mental asylum. They'll treat you like the special kid you are and will give you happy pills to alter your mood.

