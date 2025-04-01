Cynthia Erivo, the actress who played Elphaba in Wicked, recently gave a speech during the GLAAD Awards where she whined about how difficult her life is because people are rejecting the evil of gender ideology.

While receiving an award at the GLAAD Awards, Erivo whined, “I have spoken about being your whole self and your true self, I speak about the prizes that come from being you against the odds, but rarely do I acknowledge how hard that can be. So I thought that I would make some room for those of us who are trying to find the courage to exist as we want. Because I think this is the space to do that.”

She continued, “It isn’t easy. None of it is, waking up and choosing to be yourself, proclaiming a space belongs to you when you don’t feel welcomed. Teaching people on a daily basis how to address you, and dealing with the frustration of re-teaching people a word that has been in the human vocabulary since the dawn of time: they/them. Words used to describe pedantically two or more people; poetically, a person who is simply more.”

“It isn’t easy to ask people to treat you with dignity since you should just have it as a given. It isn’t easy to learn to grow who you are if the world around you is knocking at your door telling you to stay inside,” she said. “Some flowers bloom against all the odds, like the peony, but most flowers need to be tended to and cared for before they brave the light and open up their petals to the sun.”

Erivo’s entire speech is riddled with lies. Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington points out in A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology that gender-affirming terms should be rejected because they reject the truth.

He states, “The faithful should avoid using ‘gender-affirming’ terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person's rejection of the truth. It is not harsh or judgmental to decline to use such language.”

He adds, “In no circumstances should anyone be compelled to use language contrary to the truth. The right to speak the truth inheres in the human person and cannot be taken away by any human institution.”

This idea that embracing disordered lifestyles somehow allows one to become your whole self is also a lie. The Church fathers make it clear these lifestyles lead to damnation. St. Augustine wrote in Confessions, “Therefore those offences which be contrary to nature are everywhere and at all times to be held in detestation and punished; such were those of the Sodomites, which should all nations commit, they should all be held guilty of the same crime by the divine law, which has not so made men that they should in that way abuse one another. For even that fellowship which should be between God and us is violated, when that same nature of which He is author is polluted by the perversity of lust.”

Furthermore, Erivo’s speech is what Bishop Fulton Sheen describes as a false compassion. He explains, “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country is a pity that is shown not to the mugged, but to the mugger. Not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer. Not to the woman who was raped, but to the rapist. Not to the poor girl who is given a shot of dope, but to the rich boy who happens to come from a fine family. There are some judges, some in some of our courts, there are some social workers, not all, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion being shown to the muggers, to the dope fiends, to the throat slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks so that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is a false compassion.”

What do you make of Erivo’s speech?

