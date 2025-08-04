Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 4

Yep, the once-heard "moral of the story" has been removed.

It's up to us to put it back. It's the right thing to do.

Reply
Share
twb's avatar
twb
Aug 5

Lane's channel only recently popped up on my YT feed. Having listened to a few of them, she seems remarkably sensible in her approach to writing for publication; more businesslike than driven by any particular ideology or belief system, good or bad (I'm too old to know for sure what "based" means, but this would seem to fit that description).

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture