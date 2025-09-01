Fandom Pulse

J.R. Logan
Sep 2

Compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. Possibly second only to lust.

Telling kids that they are special and can change the world, then requiring them to roll back their lives to 1970 only to get by, sends a mixed message.

Joseph L. Wiess
Sep 3

Here's how it's changed.

My parents built a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, big kitchen and living room/2 car garage and basement for 20k in 1969.

Fast forward to me trying to build a three bedroom/2 bath living/kitchen/garage. 180k. That was 2010.

Now that same 2bd/2b is 250k.

And it goes up and up.

