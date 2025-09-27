Fandom Pulse

Hard Futures
Dec 23

I find that my favorite science fiction is about how we change when our material conditions are affected by the future developments, whether they be miraculously hopeful or depressingly dystopian.

NIGELTEAPOT
Sep 29

scifi has always been bad because it's just the modernist religion put to page. As Baudelaire coined it, "modernity" is where the pharmakon system tries to hide The Image Of God from man to make them mechanical sex slaves for the banking elite (the REAL reason why epstein is such a hot topic). scifi then says "well if we are supposed to be sex robots then what can robots do?" which is why it's all about how technology apotheosizes man on top of the strange glut of sex scenes that old (and some new) science fiction series have.

a sappy TBN made-for-tv movie but for "prometheus rising" satanism instead of zionist protestantism.

As for jurassic park, it was inspired by Chesterton, specifically against eugenics.

