Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
Dec 20

Remove women from leadership positions in Men’s properties and you’ll immediately solve the problem.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
Dec 20

Suspension of disbelief has been so disregarded I wonder if these filmmakers are doing it on purpose to be "stylistic", or if they generally have no concept of it in the first place.

All of the following need to stop:

*Wire-fu

*Everyone kung-fu fighting

*Unstoppable, super-skilled bad-asses

*Excessive, cartoon violence that characters shrug off

*Physics defying running, jumping, falling

*Spin-ny shit (no scope 360!)

*Rapid fire cuts

*Empty, sterile backgrounds

*Overblown, super majestic, trying too hard to impress backgrounds

*Frenetic, everything is happening everywhere all at once backgrounds

*Everyone is super smart or super dumb, sometimes at the same time, because XYZ needs to happen and happen NOW

*Dialogue that no human would ever say, not in a million years

*Anachronistic dialogue

*Anachronistic tech

*Super tech that might as well be magic

*Bullshit tech that makes no sense, defies physics, or breaks in-universe rules

There's dozens of other examples. Point being: STOP doing fake-looking, fake-sounding, fake-feeling shit.

For us to truly enjoy your entertainment product, we have to at least believe a tiny piece of it is plausible.

If the world we live in is 100%, you can maybe push 125% before people just stop believing what you're suggesting in your film. Problem is, these wankers start at something like 200% and don't understand that they lost us immediately, let alone when they crank the dial to 300.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture